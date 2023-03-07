TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,889,486 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.8 %

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

