Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $96,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,711,766 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $438.42 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

