Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 336,990 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,217,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tellurian alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $845.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.