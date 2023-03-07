Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 9,904 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

