Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ternium’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Featured Stories

