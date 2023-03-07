Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $69,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,822.03 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,240.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,998.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

