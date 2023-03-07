Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 282,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

