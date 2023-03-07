The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 368.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 234,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

