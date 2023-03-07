The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.