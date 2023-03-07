The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

