Theresa Condor Sells 30,294 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 24th, Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36.

SPIR stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Spire Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

