Theresa Condor Sells 35,118 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,530.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Spire Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

