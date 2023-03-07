THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

