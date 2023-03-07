Timothy Williams Sells 8,437 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $52,646.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,814 shares in the company, valued at $697,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00.

VNDA opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

