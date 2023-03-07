Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 12,730 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,370,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $606,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a market cap of $960.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

