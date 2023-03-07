Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

