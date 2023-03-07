U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $116,909.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 6.9 %
NYSE:USPH opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
