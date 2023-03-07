U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $116,909.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.