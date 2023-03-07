UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

UNF opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its 200-day moving average is $186.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

