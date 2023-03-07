Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

