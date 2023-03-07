Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.29.

NYSE:UHS opened at $125.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

