Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $140.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

UHS opened at $125.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

