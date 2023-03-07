Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells $49,867.16 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Patrick Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Stories

