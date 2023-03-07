Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells $48,095.60 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,898.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,633,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

