Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,544 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

