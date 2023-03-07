Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,240,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

