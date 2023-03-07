Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,770 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,770 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.