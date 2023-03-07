Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 457.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FSR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.