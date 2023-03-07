Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ChampionX by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 804,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

