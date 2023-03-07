Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,131,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $195.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

