Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,075. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

