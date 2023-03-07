Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $2,180,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $507,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 244,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

