Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Five Below Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Five Below

FIVE opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

