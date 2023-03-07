Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

