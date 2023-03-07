Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,350 shares of company stock worth $4,124,456. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

