Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 658 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

