Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,363 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

