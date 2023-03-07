Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,511 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

