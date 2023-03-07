Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,879 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent Stock Down 3.9 %

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

