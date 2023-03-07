Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,056 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

