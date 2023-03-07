Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,845 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 156,971 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the third quarter worth approximately $24,484,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in CONX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,203,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CONX by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,860,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 350,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CONX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 376,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CONX opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

