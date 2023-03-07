Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,839 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Driven Brands Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.