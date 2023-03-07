Verition Fund Management LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,900 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,596,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,540,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,564,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

Daqo New Energy Profile

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

