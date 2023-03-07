Verition Fund Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

