Verition Fund Management LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,334.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,359.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,265.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

