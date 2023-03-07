Verition Fund Management LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

