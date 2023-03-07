Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -108.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

