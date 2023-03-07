Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $427,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $256.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.06. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

