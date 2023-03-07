Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $446,000 in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TWO by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 370,469 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TWO by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. two has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

