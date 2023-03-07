Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $472,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Samsara

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045 over the last three months.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.