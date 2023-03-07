Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

MTX stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.